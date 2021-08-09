NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $78.50 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

