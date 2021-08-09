NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,712.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.