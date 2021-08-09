NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $160.60 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.