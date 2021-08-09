NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

