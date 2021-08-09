Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

