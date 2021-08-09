New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

New Relic stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

