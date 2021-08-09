New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 600 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

