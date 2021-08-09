New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 11,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.43 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

