New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $876,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

