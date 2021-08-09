New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

