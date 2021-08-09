New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL opened at $23.13 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.