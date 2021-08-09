New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Shares of WING opened at $176.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 185.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $177.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.41.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

