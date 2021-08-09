Needham & Company LLC Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $90.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,584. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.