Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Neblio has a market cap of $22.89 million and $3.27 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00023358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008418 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002213 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,126,173 coins and its circulating supply is 17,753,064 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

