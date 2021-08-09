Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Position Increased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Nautilus worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.