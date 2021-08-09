Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 481,590 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

