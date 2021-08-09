Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

