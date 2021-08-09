National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $75.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the highest is $76.02 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $317.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $40,753,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

