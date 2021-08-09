National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

