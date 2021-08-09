National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.52) on Friday. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.23. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.