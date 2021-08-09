National Bankshares Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.19 million and a PE ratio of 67.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$3.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,979.80.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.