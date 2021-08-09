National Bank Financial Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.19 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$17.58 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

