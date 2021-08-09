National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bombardier in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

