National Bank Financial Trims Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Target Price to C$195.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LAS.A traded up C$2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$174.00. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$139.01 and a 52-week high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

