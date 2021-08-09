National Bank Financial Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$13.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.66.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

