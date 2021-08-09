National Bank Financial Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.15.

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.55. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

