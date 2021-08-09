National Bank Financial Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.