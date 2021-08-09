National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

TSE GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

