National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.
TSE GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.69.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
