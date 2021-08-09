Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.82.

NTRA stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

