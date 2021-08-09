Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 143 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20,240.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.69. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.