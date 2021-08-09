Multiplier Trading Down 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.26 million and $62,389.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002699 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00137820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.59 or 0.99886669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00771852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

