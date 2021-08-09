MorphoSys (MOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently:

8/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

6/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR stock traded down €1.77 ($2.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €44.63 ($52.51). The stock had a trading volume of 367,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a one year high of €117.90 ($138.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

