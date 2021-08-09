Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67. Morphic has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Morphic’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,321 shares of company stock worth $12,091,493. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

