Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

