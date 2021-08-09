Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Blackbaud worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $641,624. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

