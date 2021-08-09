Morgan Stanley Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $208.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $192.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,875,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

