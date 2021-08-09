Morgan Stanley Buys 37,890 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of First Majestic Silver worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

