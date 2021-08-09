Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

EFAD stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.