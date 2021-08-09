MoonSwap Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $131,891.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,865,158 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,657 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

