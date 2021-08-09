Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MHK traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.33. 18,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.87.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

