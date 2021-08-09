Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $434.23 and last traded at $431.77. Approximately 69,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,537,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.72.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,472.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

