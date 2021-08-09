Moderna, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. SVB Leerink has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $413.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $443.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.64. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.