Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

MODN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 234,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

