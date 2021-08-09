MKM Partners Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $260.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $222.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.14.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $228.52 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $231.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,155 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

