Mizuho Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $31.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

