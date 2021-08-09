Mizuho Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $57.50

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $57.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

