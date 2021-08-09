Mizuho Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $57.50

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $57.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.
CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
