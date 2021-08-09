Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $373.41 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $373.41 or 0.00805786 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and $56,204.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.58 or 0.99823009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00772270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 70,389 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

