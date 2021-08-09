Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $743,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $130.06 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

