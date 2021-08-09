Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 145.8% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $26,520,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

