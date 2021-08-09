Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,767 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

LNG stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

